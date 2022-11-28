Hunt had five carries for 15 yards and caught one of two targets for six yards in Sunday's 23-17 overtime win over Tampa Bay in Week 12.

While it was a good day for the ground game as a whole -- 189 yards, 5.6 YPC -- it was another quiet game for Hunt, who has 21 combined yards or fewer in the four of the last six games. He opened the season averaging 12 carries and 15 touches through the first five games but those averages dropped to six carries and eight touches in the subsequent six weeks. His role as a receiving back could improve beginning Week 13 at Houston, the first game quarterback Deshaun Watson is eligible to play following an 11-game suspension.