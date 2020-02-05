Browns' Kareem Hunt: Still supported by team
Browns owner Jimmy Haslam said he still wants Hunt to be part of the team if the running back can follow the expectations that have been laid out for him, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.
Hunt was in the news a couple weeks ago when he was stopped for speeding and a police officer found a small amount of marijuana in his car. He seems to have escaped the incident with nothing more than a speeding ticket, but that doesn't necessarily mean he'll avoid a fine and/or suspension from the NFL. The 24-year-old running back is scheduled to be a restricted free agent this offseason, and it sounds like the Browns still plan to keep him around. A second-round tender would cost approximately $3.3 million, while an original-round tender would be closer to $2.1 million, per overthecap.com. The second option would force the acquiring team to send a third-round pick to Cleveland as compensation for poaching Hunt, as the running back was selected in Round 3 of the 2017 NFL Draft. The Browns also have the right to match any offer sheet, assuming they use one of the RFA tenders.
