Hunt was stopped for speeding Tuesday afternoon, with a subsequent search of his car revealing a small amount of marijuana, Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.

Hunt was neither arrested nor cited for the marijuana, but that doesn't necessarily mean he'll escape discipline from the NFL. A spokesman for the Browns said the team is aware of the incident and is in the process of gathering more information, per Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram.