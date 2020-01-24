Browns' Kareem Hunt: Stopped with marijuana in car
Hunt was stopped for speeding Tuesday afternoon, with a subsequent search of his car revealing a small amount of marijuana, Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.
Hunt was neither arrested nor cited for the marijuana, but that doesn't necessarily mean he'll escape discipline from the NFL. A spokesman for the Browns said the team is aware of the incident and is in the process of gathering more information, per Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram.
More News
-
Browns' Kareem Hunt: Season-low yardage in Week 17•
-
Browns' Kareem Hunt: Catches four passes vs. Ravens•
-
Browns' Kareem Hunt: Impactful in passing game•
-
Browns' Kareem Hunt: Finds end zone in win over Bengals•
-
Browns' Kareem Hunt: Scores Browns' only touchdown•
-
Browns' Kareem Hunt: Scores rushing TD vs. Dolphins•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Senior Bowl Fantasy Preview
Dave Richard checks in from the Senior Bowl to give the Fantasy crowd the low down on the top...
-
Defending first 2020 projections
It's never too early for our squad to start looking ahead to 2020 and finalizing a first run...
-
Stealing Signals season recaps
Ben Gretch covers each division to review each team's 2019 season and looks ahead to 2020 with...
-
2019 TE lessons, 2020 breakouts
The Fantasy Football Today crew discusses key takeaways from the tight end position in 2019.
-
Stealing Signals: NFC West review
Ben Gretch reviews the 2019 season for each team from the NFC West.
-
Stock Watch: Championship edition
The Fantasy Football Today team discusses postseason performances that have impacted Fantasy...