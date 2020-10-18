Hunt carried the ball 13 times for 40 yards in Week 6 against the Steelers. He added two receptions for 17 yards.

The Browns worked from behind for the entire game, limiting Hunt's involvement as a rusher. While he remained involved in the passing game, Hunt struggled to find space in either facet of the game and racked up only 57 yards on 15 total touches. Even so, Hunt was the clear lead back for the team, with Dontrell Hilliard worked into the game only during garbage time. That bodes well for Hunt's ability to bounce back in Week 7 against the Bengals.