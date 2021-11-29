Hunt (calf) was held out of Cleveland's final offensive position due to a stiff leg, Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.

Head coach Kevin Stefanski didn't provide any additional information after the game, but this certainly is a concerning report given that Hunt just returned from a five-game absence due to a calf injury this week. We will have to wait to find out if Sunday's injury is related to his previous one. As for the game itself, Hunt -- like many of the Browns' offensive players -- was unable to do much against the Ravens' stout defense, finishing with just 20 rushing yards on seven carries with no receptions. The positive news is that Cleveland's bye is on tap, so Hunt will have an extra week to recover before attempting to suit up in a rematch against the Ravens in Week 14.