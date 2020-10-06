Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski said Hunt came out of Sunday's win over the Cowboys "pretty good" after dealing with a groin injury during the practice week, Andrew Gribble of the Browns' official site reports.

Hunt should assume a bigger role while Nick Chubb (knee) is sidelined. He's averaging 12.5 carries per game, but that could increase with Chubb expected to miss about six weeks. D'Ernest Johnson will also compete for carries, as the Browns typically give their top two backs significant playing time each game.