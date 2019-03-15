The NFL is suspending Hunt for eight games, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

The league finally wrapped up its lengthy investigation, more than a month after Hunt signed a one-year contract with Cleveland. He'll be eligible to return for the second half of the 2019 campaign, eventually providing a major threat to Nick Chubb's workload. Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports that Hunt won't appeal the suspension.

More News
Our Latest Stories