Browns' Kareem Hunt: Suspension completed
Hunt completed his eight-game suspension and is expected to be reinstated to the Browns' 53-man roster ahead of Sunday's game against the Bills, The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.
After making a full recovery from sports hernia surgery, Hunt had already resumed practicing with the Browns two weeks ago, signaling that the team planned to open up a spot on the roster for him once he was eligible to play. An official announcement on a roster move should arrive within the coming days, but coach Freddie Kitchens has yet to reveal what kind of role Hunt may fill behind lead back Nick Chubb in Week 10. Given his strong body of work in Kansas City, Hunt at least makes for a high-upside handcuff for Chubb's fantasy managers.
