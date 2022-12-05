Hunt rushed the ball nine times for 56 yards in Sunday's 27-14 win over the Texans. He added two receptions on three targets for 18 yards.

While a modest total, Hunt's nine carries marked his highest total since Week 8. He made the most of his opportunity by ripping off gains of 15 and 11 yards to also tally his highest yardage total on the ground since Week 2. Hunt has only three total touchdowns on the season, which makes him difficult to trust on a weekly basis combined with his relatively limited involvement in the Browns' offense.