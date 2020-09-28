Hunt rushed 16 times for 46 yards in Week 3 against Washington. He also added two receptions for 18 yards and a touchdown.

Hunt accounted for 16 of the team's 37 rushing attempts, but failed to get going. However, he managed to make a pair of contributions through the air, hauling in a nine-yard touchdown in the final minute of the first half. He followed that up with a one-handed catch with five minutes remaining in the game to seal the victory for the Browns. Though Hunt was bottled up on the ground, he's showcased a solid floor due his involvement in the passing game, recording at least two receptions in each game this season while also finding the end zone twice through the air.

