Hunt (groin) won't participate in Wednesday's practice, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Hunt tended to a groin injury during Week 4 prep, then avoided the issue until Week 13, at which point it began to affect his practice reps. His efficiency has suffered over the last five games (2.7 yards on his 46 carries), but he's also scored three rushing touchdowns during that span. The Browns are locked in as the No. 5 seed in the AFC playoffs, so there's a chance they may rest Hunt with an eye toward having him in optimal health for the wild-card round.