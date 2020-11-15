Hunt rushed 19 times for 104 yards and caught three of four targets for 28 yards in Sunday's 10-7 win over the Texans.

Hunt remained a key cog in fellow running back Nick Chubb's (knee) first action since Week 4. Chubb finished with 22 more rushing yards and a touchdown on the same number of carries as Hunt, but Hunt had three more catches on three more targets. This game provided the likely blueprint for Cleveland's backfield distribution in Week 11 against the Eagles and beyond, as both Chubb and Hunt should remain heavily involved, with the former doing almost all of his damage on the ground and the latter contributing as both a rusher and a receiver.