Hunt rushed the ball 12 times for 36 yards in Sunday's 13-10 win over the Steelers.

Hunt saw an exactly even split in carries with Jerome Ford and was the more productive of the duo on a yards-per-carry basis. However, Hunt was on the sideline for the Browns' only touchdown of the game, which ended his five-game touchdown streak. Overall, Hunt has fewer than 50 rushing yards in all but one game this season, so he's reliant upon finding the end zone to deliver fantasy-relevant stat lines.