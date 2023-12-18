Hunt rushed for eight yards on seven carries and caught his lone target for 12 yards in Sunday's 20-17 win over the Bears in Week 15.

The combined yards were the fewest since Week 4, as the Bears shut down the Browns' rushing attack. Three of his seven carries were inside the red zone, including a rush from the two-yard line, but Hunt was unable to log what would have been his eighth TD. While Hunt plays second fiddle to Jerome Ford in terms of carries and playing time, his seven rushing touchdowns lead Cleveland.