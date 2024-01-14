Hunt rushed the ball eight times for 26 yards and a touchdown in Saturday's 45-14 loss to the Texans. He added five receptions on six targets for nine yards and another touchdown.

Hunt's 13 touches matched his highest total since Week 9. He was inefficient with the opportunity but was the only Brown to find the end zone, first on a one-yard run early in the first quarter and again on an 11-yard reception one quarter later. Hunt worked in tandem with Jerome Ford for much of the season, but he's set to become a free agent this offseason and may not be retained by the Browns pending the health of Nick Chubb (knee).