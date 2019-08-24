Browns' Kareem Hunt: Underwhelms vs. Bucs
Hunt had five carries for 11 yards and caught his lone target for three yards in Friday's 13-12 loss to the Buccaneers in preseason Week 3.
With starter Nick Chubb being held out, Hunt started and played most of the first half, likely the last chance to see him before he serves an eight-game suspension to start the season. Tack this performance onto last week's underwhelming effort against the Colts and one wonders what to expect from the back who led the league in rushing as a rookie in 2017. There may have been some rust after he missed time during camp with a hamstring injury, plus there was no sense in showcasing Hunt during preseason. If Hunt doesn't play next week, he will be inactive until Week 10 at home against Buffalo.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy football sleepers: Go Goodwin
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy football...
-
ADP Review: Risers and fallers
Jamey Eisenberg looks at the latest risers and fallers and determines where to take the most...
-
Sleepers, breakouts, busts: Davis down
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy football...
-
Preseason Week 3 Quarterback News
Heath Cummings breaks down the important things we saw at quarterback in Week 3 of the Pre...
-
Fantasy football prep: Best ball advice
SportsLine's 2019 Fantasy football draft bible can give you a huge edge in your league.
-
Preseason RB Fantasy studs & duds
The third week of the preseason is the most important. That's why we're taking a look at every...