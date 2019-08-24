Hunt had five carries for 11 yards and caught his lone target for three yards in Friday's 13-12 loss to the Buccaneers in preseason Week 3.

With starter Nick Chubb being held out, Hunt started and played most of the first half, likely the last chance to see him before he serves an eight-game suspension to start the season. Tack this performance onto last week's underwhelming effort against the Colts and one wonders what to expect from the back who led the league in rushing as a rookie in 2017. There may have been some rust after he missed time during camp with a hamstring injury, plus there was no sense in showcasing Hunt during preseason. If Hunt doesn't play next week, he will be inactive until Week 10 at home against Buffalo.