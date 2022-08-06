Hunt has not participated in team drills over the last two days as he looks for a contract extension, Josina Anderson of CBS Sports reports.

The pseudo-holdout is a bit strange considering Hunt is still participating in individual workouts. The veteran tailback is on the final year of a two-year, $13.25 million extension signed back in 2020. Hunt played in just eight games during the 2021 season due to a litany of injuries, but he was a multi-talented force back in 2020 accounting for over 1,100 yards from scrimmage along with 11 touchdowns. Given the Browns just dished out an expensive extension to star running back Nick Chubb last year, it remains to be seen what type of budget remains for Hunt which could mean this situation persists into the dog days of training camp.