Hunt says he's happy sharing backfield work with Nick Chubb, even noting that the Browns should give his teammate a big contract, Zac Jackson of The Athletic reports. "Pay that man," Hunt said. "He's a freak of nature. He's like a brother to me ... hope we can play together for a long time."

Chubb's presence may relegate Hunt to a reserve role, but that could also help prolong his career, especially if the Cleveland offensive line maintains its high level of play from 2020. Hunt is entering the first season of the two-year, $12 million extension he signed last September, while Chubb is entering the final year of his rookie contract and figures to eventually land a much larger deal. The Browns might use a franchise tag on Chubb next offseason if they still haven't worked out a long-term contract.