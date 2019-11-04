Coach Freddie Kitchens said Hunt (suspension) "will definitely have a role" in Sunday's game against the Bills, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Hunt completed his eight-game suspension for violating the league's personal conduct policy, and he's fully recovered from sports hernia surgery. He hasn't been lifted to the 53-man roster yet, but the official move will come before Sunday. In this past Sunday's loss to the Broncos, lead back Nick Chubb was taken off the field multiple times, but Dontrell Hilliard wasn't successful with just eight yards on five carries. The Browns hope Hunt can add another dimension to the backfield and form a one-two punch with Chubb. While Chubb is locked into the No. 1 role for the foreseeable future, it wouldn't be surprising if the Browns afforded Hunt a handful of touches right away. Hunt's potential is evident, as he racked up 1,202 yards from scrimmage and 14 total touchdowns over 11 games with the Chiefs last year.