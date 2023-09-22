Coach Kevin Stefanski confirmed Friday that Hunt will play in Sunday's Week 3 game against the Titans, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Hunt was just re-signed Wednesday and spent all offseason on the street away from NFL camps, but the Browns evidently like the kind of shape he's in and plan to give him some snaps behind Jerome Ford. Reportedly playing 10 pounds lighter than he did in 2022, Hunt will start out competing with Pierre Strong as Ford's change of pace in the wake of Nick Chubb's season-ending knee injury suffered in Week 2. Hunt is worth a speculative add in fantasy leagues.