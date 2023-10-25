Hunt (thigh) isn't in line to practice Wednesday, Jake Trotter of ESPN.com reports.

Hunt's Week 8 status gains added import with lead back Jerome Ford (ankle) expected to miss a week or two due to the injury he suffered in this past Sunday's 39-38 win over the Colts, per Jake Trotter of ESPN.com. Due to the thigh injury of his own, Hunt was viewed as a game-time decision heading into the Week 7 contest, but he suited up and took 10 carries for 31 yards and two touchdowns while failing to secure his lone target. The Browns likely didn't plan to lean on Hunt as heavily had Ford not exited the contest early, as Hunt ended up splitting snaps with third-stringer Pierre Strong following Ford's departure even though the game was competitive throughout. Hunt now has two more chances to return to practice ahead of this Sunday's game against the Seahawks, though head coach Kevin Stefanski told Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram on Wednesday that he expects Hunt to be available this weekend.