Hunt (ribs/groin) won't practice Wednesday, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

In his season debut this past Sunday against the Titans, Hunt was on the field for 14 snaps on offense en route to rushing five times for 13 yards and catching two passes for 22 yards. With a Wednesday absence on tap, Hunt's status in now worth tracking as this weekend's game against the Ravens approaches. If he's able to suit up in Week 4, Hunt would be in line to continue to work in a complementary role in Cleveland's backfield behind Jerome Ford.