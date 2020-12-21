Hunt had seven carries for 21 yards and three receptions (three targets) for seven yards in Sunday's 20-6 win over the Giants.

Both Hunt and starter Nick Chubb struggled to establish their usual dominance over opposing defenses. Both of talented backs averaged less than four yards per carry despite facing a Giants defense that surrendered 4.13 YPC entering Sunday's contest. Hunt was especially disappointing, as his lack of production as a receiver was also accompanied by the second consecutive week of single-digit carries. Baker Mayfield's elevated play this season has begun to shift the Browns' offensive gameplan towards a more balanced approach, as opposed to a heavy reliance on the team's two star backs. Hunt has been able to stay fantasy relevant as a backup with his ability to contribute as a receiver and a nose for the end zone, but managers are left with occasional clunkers when he fails to hit pay dirt. Hunt will look to get back on track in Week 16 when the Browns take on a hot Jets team fresh off a win.