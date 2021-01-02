site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: browns-karl-joseph-activated-off-covid-list | sport: football | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nfl/reg/free/stories
Browns' Karl Joseph: Activated off COVID list
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Joseph was activated off the reserve/COVID-19 list Saturday.
Joseph never actually tested positive for coronavirus, but was considered a high-risk close contact. Barring any setbacks, he figures to take on his usual role as the team's starting strong safety.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Dave Richard
• 11 min read
Dave Richard
• 11 min read
Dave Richard
• 9 min read
Jamey Eisenberg
• 2 min read
CBS Sports Staff
• 3 min read
Chris Towers
• 14 min read