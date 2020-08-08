The Browns activated Joseph (foot) from the active/PUP list Saturday, Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.
Joseph missed the final seven games of last season due to a significant foot injury that required surgery. Even though he kicked off camp on the PUP list, he was believed to be on course for Week 1, which more or less was confirmed with Saturday's move. In four campaigns with the Raiders, Joseph averaged 77.1 tackles and 1.3 interceptions per 16 games played. He'll look to fill a similar void as the Browns' starting strong safety in 2020.