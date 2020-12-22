Joseph tallied 10 tackles, including one tackle for loss, and two pass deflections during Sunday night's 20-6 win against the Giants.

The 2016 first-round draft choice has started three consecutive games at strong safety with Ronnie Harrison (shoulder) residing on injured reserve. Joseph's Week 15 outing was by far the best of the three, as his 10 tackles easily surpassed a previous season high of seven. With two pass breakups, the 27-year-old also equaled his total from Weeks 1 through 13 combined.