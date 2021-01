Joseph had four tackles and an interception in Sunday's 22-17 playoff loss to the Chiefs.

Joseph's pick stopped a potential game-clinching drive and gave the Browns a chance to take the lead, but they chose to punt on 4th-and-9 at their own 32 and never possessed the ball again. Joseph, who dealt with a hamstring injury that cost him time during the regular season, was a key piece of the defense when healthy. He becomes an unrestricted free agent in 2021.