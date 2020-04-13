Browns' Karl Joseph: Recovery on track
Joseph (foot) has not experienced any setbacks since undergoing surgery in November, Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.
Joseph agreed to a one-year contract with the Browns last month. However, the deal has yet to be finalized, as he has been unable to take his physical due to the current COVID-19 pandemic. His recovery is considered on the right track, so there should not be any concern at this point. The 2016 first-round pick projects as a Week 1 starter in the Browns' secondary.
