Joseph had one tackle, one quarterback hit, and recovered a fumble for a touchdown in Sunday's 48-37 wild-card win over Pittsburgh.

On the first play of the game, a snap sailed over the head of Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger and bounced into the end zone where Joseph fell on it to open the scoring. On the next drive, Joseph's blitz led to a M.J. Stewart interception and Jarvis Landry touchdown. The Browns went on to build a 35-10 first-half lead and withstood a Pittsburgh second-half comeback. The fumble recovery was Joseph's third of the year, and the touchdown was the first of his career.