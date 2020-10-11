site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Browns' Karl Joseph: Won't play Week 5
Joseph (hamstring) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Colts.
The 27-year-old was considered questionable with the hamstring injury and won't be available Sunday. Ronnie Harrison is poised to start in Joseph's absence.
