Browns' Kasen Williams: Cut loose by Cleveland
The Browns will waive Williams on Thursday, Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports.
Williams' dismissal likely paves the way for fellow wideout Corey Coleman (hand) to return from injured reserve in advance of Sunday's game against the Jaguars. Since turning in back-to-back four-reception outings in Weeks 5 and 6, Williams had seen his role within the Cleveland passing attack fall by the wayside, receiving one total target over the Browns' subsequent three contests.
