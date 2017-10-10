Browns' Kasen Williams: Four receptions Sunday
Williams was targeted five times and managed four receptions for 33 yards in Sunday's 17-14 loss to the Jets.
Williams had his best game of the season Sunday, as he was one of the main focuses of Cleveland's offense with both Corey Coleman (hand) and Kenny Britt (knee/groin) sidelined. Still, with inept quarterback play, Williams doesn't provide much in terms of fantasy value and should be ignored until further notice.
