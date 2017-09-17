Play

Williams (coach's decision) is listed as inactive for Sunday's matchup against the Ravens.

Williams was active Week 1 against Pittsburgh but failed to haul in his only two targets and logged just 12 offensive snaps. The Browns will try something different Week 2, sending Williams to the bench and instead activating Rashard Higgins, who was recently promoted from the practice squad.

