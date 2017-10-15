Williams brought in four of six targets for 41 yards in Sunday's 33-17 loss to the Texans.

With Kenny Britt (knee/groin) sidelined once again, Williams was able to log four catches for the second straight week. The 24-year-old's reception and yardage totals paced the Browns, and he clearly seems to have a developing rapport with quarterback Kevin Hogan. Given Britt's struggles when he's been on the field and Williams' encouraging performances over the last pair of contests, he's certainly a fantasy piece to monitor in the coming weeks, irrespective of who lines up behind center.