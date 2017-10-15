Browns' Kasen Williams: Paces team in receptions Sunday
Williams brought in four of six targets for 41 yards in Sunday's 33-17 loss to the Texans.
With Kenny Britt (knee/groin) sidelined once again, Williams was able to log four catches for the second straight week. The 24-year-old's reception and yardage totals paced the Browns, and he clearly seems to have a developing rapport with quarterback Kevin Hogan. Given Britt's struggles when he's been on the field and Williams' encouraging performances over the last pair of contests, he's certainly a fantasy piece to monitor in the coming weeks, irrespective of who lines up behind center.
More News
-
Rodgers goes down with shoulder injury
Aaron Rodgers' injury could cost him at least six weeks of playing time -- and maybe more....
-
Week 6 Injury Updates
Ty Montgomery's absence looks like it should be limited to just one game, and there's plenty...
-
Elliott suspension again on hold
Despite the NFL’s statement this week that Ezekiel Elliott‘s six-game suspension has begun,...
-
Top DFS plays for Week 6
Heath Cummings says it's fine if you want to use Deshaun Watson at his high ownership and offers...
-
Fantasy football Week 6: Sit Big Ben
Advanced computer model says bench Ben Roethlisberger and start Elijah McGuire.
-
Jamey's Week 6 sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg runs down several sleeper options for Week 6, including Theo Riddick, Shane...