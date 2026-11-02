Concepcion caught three of four targets for 37 yards in Sunday's 27-6 loss to the Steelers.

After a breakout game last Sunday against the Titans, which saw Concepcion record eight grabs for 129 yards on 10 targets, the rookie wideout came crashing back down against a divisional foe. Concepcion's four targets were a distant fourth on the team behind Harold Fannin (12), Denzel Boston (11) and Dylan Sampson (eight), and his four looks were good for just a 10.3 percent target share. Concepcion will try to rebound next Sunday against the Saints, but he's shown little upside, with zero touchdowns and just two games with more than 50 receiving yards.