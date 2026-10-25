Concepcion caught eight of 10 targets for 129 yards and added 23 yards on three carries in Sunday's 27-24 win over Tennessee.

The rookie wideout put together a breakout performance, with his 10 targets, eight catches and 129 receiving yards all being season highs. If fact, the yardage total was more than Concepcion had produced in any two of his first six NFL games combined. Concepcion's chemistry with Deshaun Watson is growing, and he'll be hunting for his first career touchdown in Week 8 against the Steelers.