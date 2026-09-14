Concepcion caught four of his five targets for 43 yards in Sunday's 34-10 loss to the Jaguars.

While Concepcion paced the team with his five targets, he ran just 20 routes on Deshaun Watson's 30 dropbacks, good for fourth on the Browns behind Denzel Boston (30), Jerry Jeudy (25) and Harold Fannin (24). It's going to be very difficult for this lackluster Cleveland offense to support any pass catchers as every-week fantasy starters. Concepcion will be a WR4/5 for next Sunday's road date with the Bucs.