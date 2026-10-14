Concepcion (concussion) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice.

Just three days after sustaining a concussion when he was on the receiving end of a helmet-to-helmet hit from the Jets' Minkah Fitzpatrick, Concepcion was able to make enough progress through the five-step protocol to open Week 6 prep on the field, albeit in a limited fashion. He'll have two more chances to upgrade to full participation and will then need to receive clearance from an independent neurologist before being removed from the protocol. If Concepcion can't play Sunday against the Ravens, Jerry Jeudy and Isaiah Bond would be in line for added reps alongside Denzel Boston (foot) in two- and three-receiver sets.