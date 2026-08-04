Browns' KC Concepcion: Limited to individual work Tuesday

Concepcion (shoulder) was limited to individual drills at Tuesday's practice, Zac Jackson of The Athletic reports.

Concepcion landed hard on his right shoulder in Monday's practice but was present for the start of Tuesday's session, only to be limited to individual work. It still sounds like the rookie wideout is dealing with only a minor injury. The first-round rookie is expected to move all over the formation for Cleveland this season and has a chance to pace the Browns in receiving yards during his first season. He'll be competing for targets with Harold Fannin, Jerry Jeudy and second-round rookie Denzel Boston.