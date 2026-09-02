Concepcion told reporters after Wednesday's practice that he's looking forward to carrying his strong play in training camp into the regular season, starting with the Browns' Week 1 clash against the Jaguars on Sunday, Sept. 13, Chris Easterling of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.

"...Seeing that these coaches have trust built up in me to put me in different type of situations, I would say that it only makes me more excited for Week 1," Concepcion shared with reporters Wednesday. Concepcion's lone preseason appearance was against the Bears on Aug. 15, but he looked good in that game and finished with three catches (on four targets) for 27 yards while adding a 14-yard rushing touchdown and a 31-yard punt return. The Texas A&M product was one of the standout players for the Browns in training camp, and the rookie first-rounder has enough trust from his coaching staff to be an immediate contributor on offense. Concepcion, fellow rookie Denzel Boston, veteran Jerry Jeudy, tight end Harold Fannin and running back Quinshon Judkins figure to be the key playmakers for the Browns this season, with Deshaun Watson manning the offense.