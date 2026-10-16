Concepcion has cleared concussion protocol and will play Sunday against the Ravens, Daniel Oyefusi of ESPN.com reports.

Concepcion sustained a concussion last Sunday when he took a big hit from Jets safety Minkah Fitzpatrick, with his helmet slamming into the turf afterward. However, Concepcion was able to make quick work of the protocol for head injuries this week and will be available to the Browns offense Sunday. Prior to his abbreviated outing in Week 5, the rookie first-rounder had a 17-144-0 line on 28 targets through the first four games of his career.