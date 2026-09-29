Concepcion finished Sunday's 21-18 victory versus Carolina with two catches on nine targets for nine yards. He also returned one punt for one yard.

Concepcion actually tied tight end Harold Fannin for the team lead with nine targets, but the rookie wideout managed to haul in just two of those looks. His receptions went for five and four yards, continuing what has become a trend, as he's averaging a meager 6.7 yards per reception so far this season. The target share indicates that the Browns want Concepcion to be an integral part of the passing game, but so far he doesn't seem to be clicking with QB Deshaun Watson.