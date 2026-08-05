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Browns' KC Concepcion: Rejoins team drills

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Concepcion (shoulder) participated in team drills during Wednesday's practice, Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports.

After landing hard on his right shoulder during Monday's session, Concepcion but was limited to individual drills at Tuesday's practice. However, the wideout's return to team drills Wednesday, albeit in a non-padded practice, solidifies the notion that his injury wasn't a concerning one. As his rookie campaign approaches, Concepcion is destined to see a key role in a Cleveland WR corps that also features Jerry Jeudy and 2026 second-rounder Denzel Boston, a context that should garner the first-rounder enough volume to merit fantasy lineup consideration regardless of who starts at QB for the team.

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