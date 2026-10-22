Concepcion (calf/quadriceps) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice.

Concepcion and Denzel Boston (foot) have now been limited in both of the Browns' first two Week 7 practices, so the two rookie wideouts may need to upgrade to full participation Friday to avoid taking injury designations into Sunday's game against the Titans. After sustaining a concussion in the Browns' Week 5 loss to the Jets, Concepcion was able to clear the five-step protocol prior to last week's game against the Ravens and went on to finish with four catches for 37 yards on six targets while adding two yards on two carries in a 13-10 win.