Concepcion (concussion) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice.

While Concepcion's ability to practice in some capacity for a second straight day is an encouraging sign, he still has a couple of hurdles to clear in order to play Sunday versus the Ravens. In addition to upgrading to full practice participation Friday, Concepcion will need to be cleared by an independent neurologist no later than Saturday before he's removed from concussion protocol. If the rookie wideout can't play against Baltimore, Jerry Jeudy and Isaiah Bond would be in store for more reps behind Denzel Boston (foot), who was also limited in practice Thursday.