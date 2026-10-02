Concepcion secured five of eight targets for 64 yards and returned two punts for 10 yards in the Browns' 27-24 win over the Steelers on Thursday.

Concepcion and fellow rookie Denzel Boston continued to spark the Browns' air attack Thursday, and the former finished second in receptions and receiving yards while setting the pace in targets. Concepcion's catch and yardage totals also qualified as new career highs, and the productive night served as a welcome bounce-back effort after the rookie first-round pick had been held to 2-9-0 receiving line in the Week 3 win over the Panthers. He should continue to garner plenty of Deshaun Watson's attention in a Week 5 road matchup against the Jets on Sunday, Oct. 11.