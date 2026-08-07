Browns' KC Concepcion: Says shoulder is fine

Concepcion said Friday that his shoulder has felt fine since returning to practice earlier this week, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Concepcion was diagnosed with an AC joint sprain after a hard fall at Monday's practice, but it was apparently only a minor sprain, considering he returned to team drills Wednesday. The report notes that he made a leaping catch at Thursday's practice without any visible aggravation of the injury. Concepcion is competing for a top-three role at WR and looks on track to make at least one appearance during the NFL preseason.