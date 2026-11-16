Concepcion caught three of eight targets for 21 yards in Sunday's 27-24 win over Houston. He also gained six yards on one carry.

Concepcion finished second on the Browns in targets behind tight end Harold Fannin, who had nine. However, whereas Fannin was able to turn his looks into seven receptions and 91 yards, Concepcion posted a much more modest 3-21-0 line. The rookie wideout departed to the medical tent during the first half of the game due to an undisclosed issue, but he was able to quickly return. Concepcion hasn't put up prolific numbers this season, but he does have at least three receptions in eight of his 10 appearances. Cleveland is on bye in Week 11, so Concepcion will next suit up Sunday, Nov. 29, against Las Vegas.