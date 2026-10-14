Concepcion is progressing well in his recovery from a concussion and is set to practice Wednesday, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Though he remains in the five-step concussion protocol after being knocked out of this past Sunday's 17-12 loss to the Jets following a helmet-to-helmet hit from safety Minkah Fitzpatrick, Concepcion's ability to practice in any fashion to begin Week 6 prep is an encouraging sign. The rookie wideout will likely need to upgrade to full practice participation by the end of the week in addition to gaining clearance from an independent neurologist in order to have a shot at playing Sunday against the Ravens.