Concepcion brought in four of six targets for 37 yards, rushed twice for two yards and returned one punt for 13 yards in the Browns' 13-10 win over the Ravens on Sunday.

The rookie made a quick recovery from the concussion he'd suffered in Week 5 against the Jets, and Concepcion tied for the team lead in receptions and boasted Cleveland's top target tally while finishing as the runner-up in receiving yards. The first-round pick usually works in a short-area role that limits his fantasy utility outside of PPR formats, but Concepcion's 22 receptions heading into a Week 7 road matchup against the Titans do suggest he has plenty of Deshaun Watson's trust.